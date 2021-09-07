Dr. Nidal Elbaridi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elbaridi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nidal Elbaridi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nidal Elbaridi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago, Weiss Memorial Hospital and West Suburban Medical Center.
Dr. Elbaridi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Elite Physical Therapy1921 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616 Directions (312) 414-1088
-
2
Chicago Pain Management Center2525 S Michigan Ave # Doctors Ofc Clinic, Chicago, IL 60616 Directions (312) 414-1088
Hospital Affiliations
- Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
- West Suburban Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elbaridi?
Almost one week after getting an epidural from Dr. Nidal Elbaridi and I can’t believe I am pain free today! I felt Dr. Elbaridi ‘s injection take away my pain on the spot! This is my second epidural and the first one was with someone else and it didn’t feel like this one at all! I am so grateful that Dr. Elbaridi accepted me as I come all the way from Orlando, Florida to this doctor in Chicago!! I cannot believe the relief I am feeling and I am looking forward to pain management with this doctor as I feel he knows and understand what needs to be done in a patient with complicated issues like me!
About Dr. Nidal Elbaridi, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Arabic, Bosnian, Croatian, Serbian and Spanish
- 1780821264
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Cook County Hosp Chicago
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Purdue University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elbaridi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elbaridi accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elbaridi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elbaridi works at
Dr. Elbaridi has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elbaridi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elbaridi speaks Arabic, Bosnian, Croatian, Serbian and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Elbaridi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elbaridi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elbaridi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elbaridi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.