Overview

Dr. Nidal Boutros, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Tishreen University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center.



Dr. Boutros works at Statland Medical Group in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.