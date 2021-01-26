Overview

Dr. Nida Laurin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Vilnius University Medical Faculty and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Laurin works at NKL NEUROLOGY in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.