Dr. Nida Hameed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nida Hameed, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Dow Medical College - Karachi and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, Adventhealth Orlando and HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
Dr. Hameed works at
Locations
Florida Infectious Disease102 Park Place Blvd Ste 2, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 495-1509
Hospital Affiliations
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
She is an excellent doctor as well as an amazing human being. She was the best experience I had during my stay at Celebration Health.
About Dr. Nida Hameed, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1881866218
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- MONMOUTH MEDICAL CENTER
- Dow Medical College - Karachi
- Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hameed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hameed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
