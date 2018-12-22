Dr. Nida Bonuel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonuel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nida Bonuel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Desert Heights4275 Burnham Ave Ste 340, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 734-6363
Dr. Bonuel was my primary care physician for many years when she was at Green Valley Parkway. She was always a very kind and caring physician to her patients. I will recommend her to my family and friends to be their physician without hesitation.
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Bonuel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonuel accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonuel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonuel.
