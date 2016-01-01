Dr. Neal accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicolin Neal, MD
Dr. Nicolin Neal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX.
Locations
Trumen Physicians and Associates Pllc2626 S Loop W Ste 265, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 796-9955
Inpatient Consultants of Texas Pllc.4545 Post Oak Place Dr Ste 130, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 960-8008
Rios Healthcare Associates, PLLC3899 SOUTHWEST FWY, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (832) 323-9230
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1407103799
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Neal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
