Dr. Nicolette Fontaine, MD
Dr. Nicolette Fontaine, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA.
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Inc.291 Independence Dr, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 774-0600
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She was great and very helpful.
- Internal Medicine
- English, French
- 1841287174
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Fontaine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fontaine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fontaine speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fontaine. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fontaine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fontaine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fontaine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.