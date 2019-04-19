Dr. Nicolette Ballou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicolette Ballou, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nicolette Ballou, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.
Prime Wellness Community Health Center8610 S Sepulveda Blvd Ste 104, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 659-7867
Culver City Pediatrics3831 Hughes Ave Ste 602, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (310) 659-7867
Dr. Ballou has been my pediatrician since i was very young. i’ve had several mystery illnesses all my life and she was the only doctor i saw who both believed me and took action. she is very dedicated to her patients’ care and unlike a lot of doctors, she’s willing to dig deep and help to the best of her ability. Ballou is also very good with kids, has an excellent staff, and has created a comfortable environment for you and your child.
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Cedars Sinai Med Center|Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Dr. Ballou has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ballou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ballou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ballou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ballou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ballou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.