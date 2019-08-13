Overview

Dr. Nicoleta Sora, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Sora works at MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Hypoglycemia and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.