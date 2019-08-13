See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in North Charleston, SC
Dr. Nicoleta Sora, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Nicoleta Sora, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Sora works at MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Hypoglycemia and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion
    8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406
    MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion
    1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    Aug 13, 2019
    Dr. Sora is kind and very informative. She lets you know exactly what is going on and what measures to take for correction is needed. I think she is a very special person
    About Dr. Nicoleta Sora, MD

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    English
    Female
    1871770297
    Education & Certifications

    BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

