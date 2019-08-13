Dr. Nicoleta Sora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicoleta Sora, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicoleta Sora, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Sora works at
Locations
MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sora is kind and very informative. She lets you know exactly what is going on and what measures to take for correction is needed. I think she is a very special person
About Dr. Nicoleta Sora, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- Female
- 1871770297
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
