Dr. Nicoleta Radoianu, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicoleta Radoianu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from BOOKER T CRENSHAW CHRISTIAN COLLEGESCHOOL MINISTRY INC and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Locations
Ocala Critical Care & Kidney Group2980 SE 3rd Ct, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 622-4231
Ocala Regional Kidney Center East2870 SE 1st Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 351-9140
Ocala West Home Training8615 Sw 103rd Street Rd, Ocala, FL 34481 Directions (352) 854-3099
Fresenius Kidney Care of Ocala2645 SW 20th St, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 421-7174
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nico knows her stuff. Very attentive.
About Dr. Nicoleta Radoianu, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Romanian
Education & Certifications
- BOOKER T CRENSHAW CHRISTIAN COLLEGESCHOOL MINISTRY INC
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
