Overview

Dr. Nicoleta Ionica, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They completed their fellowship with University of Maryland Medical Center



Dr. Ionica works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Diabetes and Endocrinology at Bay Shore in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in Wading River, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.