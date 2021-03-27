Dr. Nicole Worden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Worden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Worden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicole Worden, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center, Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Virginia.
Dr. Worden works at
Locations
Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth)407 E 3rd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is confident, knowledgable and very caring individual. Also took time to explain everything to us. Great listener and easy to understand.
About Dr. Nicole Worden, MD
- Cardiology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1962797753
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Virginia
