Overview

Dr. Nicole Worden, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center, Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Virginia.



Dr. Worden works at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth) in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.