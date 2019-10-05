Dr. Nicole Welsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Welsh, MD
Dr. Nicole Welsh, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Boys Town National Research Hospital and CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy.
Renown Medical Group - Pediatrics - McCabe15 McCabe Dr Ste 100, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 982-5000
Nicole Welsh Pllc639 Pyramid Way, Sparks, NV 89431 Directions (775) 245-2373
- Boys Town National Research Hospital
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
Very caring DR. She’s patient and listens to the child and parents. Karina her medical asst.is very quick and eager to help.
About Dr. Nicole Welsh, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1427204486
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Pediatrics and Psychiatry
