Dr. Nicole Waltrip, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicole Waltrip, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Wexford, PA. They completed their residency with University Health Center of Pittsburgh
Dr. Waltrip works at
Locations
Genesis Women's Health and Gynecology12311 Perry Hwy Fl 3, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 935-5300
McCandless Corporate Center5700 Corporate Dr Ste 700, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (724) 488-4963
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Mercy
- UPMC Passavant - Cranberry
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
She’s friendly. Gives good eye contact and truly seems to care.
About Dr. Nicole Waltrip, MD
- Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Health Center of Pittsburgh
Dr. Waltrip works at
