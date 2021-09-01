See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Wexford, PA
Dr. Nicole Waltrip, MD

Gynecology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Nicole Waltrip, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Wexford, PA. They completed their residency with University Health Center of Pittsburgh

Dr. Waltrip works at Genesis Women's Health and Gynecology in Wexford, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Genesis Women's Health and Gynecology
    12311 Perry Hwy Fl 3, Wexford, PA 15090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 935-5300
  2. 2
    McCandless Corporate Center
    5700 Corporate Dr Ste 700, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 488-4963

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc Mercy
  • UPMC Passavant - Cranberry

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 01, 2021
    She’s friendly. Gives good eye contact and truly seems to care.
    Epop — Sep 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nicole Waltrip, MD
    About Dr. Nicole Waltrip, MD

    • Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356395677
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Health Center of Pittsburgh
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicole Waltrip, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waltrip is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Waltrip has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waltrip has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Waltrip. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waltrip.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waltrip, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waltrip appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

