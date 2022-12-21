Dr. Nicole Vecchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vecchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Vecchi, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicole Vecchi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milpitas, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Locations
Nguyen Plastic Surgery429 S Main St, Milpitas, CA 95035 Directions (408) 935-9586
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vecchi takes really good care of her patients. Excellents Dr and her team are wonderful. Thanks you so much Dr Vecchi.
About Dr. Nicole Vecchi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
- 1407882863
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vecchi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vecchi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vecchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vecchi speaks French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vecchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vecchi.
