Dr. Nicole Tremain, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Sharp Coronado Hospital, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Tremain works at Betty Joan Maly MD in San Diego, CA with other offices in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.