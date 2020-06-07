Dr. Nicole Tremain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tremain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Tremain, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicole Tremain, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Sharp Coronado Hospital, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Locations
-
1
SharpCare Medical Office7930 Frost St Ste 104, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 223-2510Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Escondido Grand Avenue Office625 E GRAND AVE, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (760) 745-1551
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Coronado Hospital
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of hers when she was in Escondido, in 2002 and from 2007 to 2013. She was so caring and very knowledgeable . My insurance changed in 2014, so I needed to find a different doctor. I was very sad, because she was (is)the best. Glad to know she is still in the San Diego area.
About Dr. Nicole Tremain, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tremain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tremain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tremain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tremain speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Tremain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tremain.
