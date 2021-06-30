See All Neurologists in Las Vegas, NV
Neurology
3.5 (37)
30 years of experience
Dr. Nicole Theuvenet, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.

They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia, Migraine and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    8475 S Eastern Ave Ste 203, Las Vegas, NV 89123 (702) 933-0971

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jun 30, 2021
    Kelly-Jo — Jun 30, 2021
    About Dr. Nicole Theuvenet, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972662393
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theuvenet has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Theuvenet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Theuvenet has seen patients for Ataxia, Migraine and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Theuvenet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Theuvenet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theuvenet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Theuvenet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Theuvenet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

