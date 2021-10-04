Dr. Nicole Szell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Szell, DO
Overview
Dr. Nicole Szell, DO is an Urology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Locations
Suncoast Sex Health430 Morton Plant St, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 441-1508
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Szell is very attentive, a great listener, and very thorough. She takes time to explain things in a clear manner. She was knowledgeable about my non-urological complicating factors and is overseeing treatment accordingly. She has my highest recommendation.
About Dr. Nicole Szell, DO
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Creole
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szell has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Szell speaks Creole.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Szell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szell.
