Overview

Dr. Nicole Szell, DO is an Urology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Szell works at Suncoast Sex Health in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.