Dr. Nicole Strickland, MD

Dermatology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Nicole Strickland, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.

Dr. Strickland works at Northstar Dermatology in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northstar Dermatology PA
    5320 North Tarrant Pkwy Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 427-3376

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 27, 2021
    I found the front office and medical assistant staff to be friendly and professional. They were all happy and jovial which demonstrates that this is a good place to work and that the staff is valued. Dr. Strickland is extremely professional, talented and thorough. She has an excellent bedside (chair side?) manner and is not arrogant or stuffy at all like many Doctors can be. Both she and her medical assistant explained everything they were doing throughout the process and kept me comfortable throughout.
    Happy Patient — Oct 27, 2021
    About Dr. Nicole Strickland, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558758581
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicole Strickland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strickland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Strickland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Strickland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Strickland works at Northstar Dermatology in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Strickland’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Strickland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strickland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strickland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strickland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

