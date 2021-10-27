Dr. Nicole Strickland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strickland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Strickland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicole Strickland, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Strickland works at
Locations
Northstar Dermatology PA5320 North Tarrant Pkwy Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 427-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found the front office and medical assistant staff to be friendly and professional. They were all happy and jovial which demonstrates that this is a good place to work and that the staff is valued. Dr. Strickland is extremely professional, talented and thorough. She has an excellent bedside (chair side?) manner and is not arrogant or stuffy at all like many Doctors can be. Both she and her medical assistant explained everything they were doing throughout the process and kept me comfortable throughout.
About Dr. Nicole Strickland, MD
- Dermatology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1558758581
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strickland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strickland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strickland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Strickland works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Strickland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strickland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strickland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strickland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.