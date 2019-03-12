Dr. Nicole Stern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Stern, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicole Stern, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona.
Dr. Stern works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Presence Health Partners215 Pesetas Ln, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Directions (805) 563-6110
-
2
Sansum Clinic, Family Medicine51 Hitchcock Way, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 563-6110
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stern?
Dr. Stern took care of my husband today at Urgent Care. The place was extremely busy, and she did a good job of being thorough-explaining his diagnosis and treatment well. We were very satisfied with the results.
About Dr. Nicole Stern, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1518009687
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stern has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stern accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stern works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.