Dr. Nicole Sroka, MD

Breast Surgery
4.1 (15)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicole Sroka, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.

Dr. Sroka works at Piedmont Fayette Hospital ER in Fayetteville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Piedmont Fayette Hospital
    1255 Highway 54 W, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 719-7000
    Piedmont Physicians Breast Surgery
    1279 Highway 54 W Ste 100, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 719-5710

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Fayette Hospital
  • Piedmont Newnan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fibrocystic Breast Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Lobular Carcinoma in Situ (LCIS) Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phyllodes Tumor Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 09, 2022
    I was recommended to and met Dr Sroka for TNBC surgery. She eased my mind with her care plan for me at our 1st meeting and gave me options. Dr. Sroka was patient, took her time with fragile me and advised the courses of action that would be taken and what to expect from breast surgery. I received a very detailed A-Z book full of information to educate me with what to expect throughout this process. EVERYTHING in the book was on point. All questions and concerns are ALWAYS addressed at every visit. Follow-up by office staff has always been on point. Her PA, Support staff, and front office staff eased this process for me. Everyone was so kind and with a caring spirit.
    Beth Evans — Sep 09, 2022
    About Dr. Nicole Sroka, MD

    • Breast Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1861668337
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan Kettering
    • Atlanta Medical Center
    • Univ of WI Med Sch
    • Univ of Wisconsin
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicole Sroka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sroka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sroka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sroka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sroka works at Piedmont Fayette Hospital ER in Fayetteville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Sroka’s profile.

    Dr. Sroka has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sroka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sroka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sroka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sroka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sroka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

