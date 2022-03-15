Overview

Dr. Nicole Sookhan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Sookhan works at FRANKLIN MEDICAL GROUP in Waterbury, CT with other offices in Prospect, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.