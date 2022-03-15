See All General Surgeons in Waterbury, CT
Dr. Nicole Sookhan, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicole Sookhan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Sookhan works at FRANKLIN MEDICAL GROUP in Waterbury, CT with other offices in Prospect, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urgent Care Center - Waterbury
    3801 E Main St, Waterbury, CT 06705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 709-4001
  2. 2
    St. Mary's Hospital
    56 Franklin St, Waterbury, CT 06706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 709-6185
  3. 3
    Primary Care Partners PC
    166 Waterbury Rd Ste 300, Prospect, CT 06712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 709-5300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excision of Breast Tumor
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Excision of Breast Tumor
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Treatment frequency



Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sookhan?

    Mar 15, 2022
    I met Dr. Nicole Sookhan at my breast biopsy appointment for the first time. I think she is professional, smart and friendly. You can tell that Dr. Sookhan loves her job. She is informative and thorough. She made me feel comfortable and optimistic. I would recommend her to my family and friends. I want to thank Dr. Pearlstone , my gynecologist for recommending Dr. Sookhan. And thank you again Dr. Sookhan.
    Marnie Bartolomeo — Mar 15, 2022
    About Dr. Nicole Sookhan, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629262712
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicole Sookhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sookhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sookhan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sookhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sookhan has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sookhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sookhan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sookhan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sookhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sookhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

