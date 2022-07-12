Dr. Nicole Sommer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sommer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Sommer, MD
Dr. Nicole Sommer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Memorial Physician Services - Women's Healthcare747 N Rutledge St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-6314
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
I am one to expect perfection which comes along with lots of worry and questioning. Dr. Sommers eased my worries by giving me confidence in her experience and skill set. She answered all my questions as well as directed me to resources to access on my own to obtain more information. All helped significantly in the process. The procedure was quick and smooth. Recovery just the same. I highly recommend Dr. Sommers!!
About Dr. Nicole Sommer, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Baptist Med Center
- Memorial Med Center
- Southern IL Univ Sch of Med
- Illinois Weslyan University
