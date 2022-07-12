See All Plastic Surgeons in Springfield, IL
Dr. Nicole Sommer, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicole Sommer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Springfield Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Sommer works at Siu School Of Medicine in Springfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Memorial Physician Services - Women's Healthcare
    747 N Rutledge St, Springfield, IL 62702 (217) 545-6314

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Springfield Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Burn Injuries
Liposuction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 12, 2022
    I am one to expect perfection which comes along with lots of worry and questioning. Dr. Sommers eased my worries by giving me confidence in her experience and skill set. She answered all my questions as well as directed me to resources to access on my own to obtain more information. All helped significantly in the process. The procedure was quick and smooth. Recovery just the same. I highly recommend Dr. Sommers!!
    JenR — Jul 12, 2022
    About Dr. Nicole Sommer, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629064746
    Education & Certifications

    • Baptist Med Center
    • Memorial Med Center
    • Southern IL Univ Sch of Med
    • Illinois Weslyan University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicole Sommer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sommer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sommer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sommer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sommer works at Siu School Of Medicine in Springfield, IL. View the full address on Dr. Sommer’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Sommer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sommer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sommer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sommer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

