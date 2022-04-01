Dr. Simpkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicole Simpkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicole Simpkins, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Locations
Baylor Headache Center9101 N Central Expy Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 820-9272
Select Specialty Hospital - Dallas Downtown3500 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 820-9274
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nicole Simpkins, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1396940532
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Epilepsy
Dr. Simpkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Simpkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Simpkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simpkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simpkins, there are benefits to both methods.