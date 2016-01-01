Dr. Seminara Zambrzycka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicole Seminara Zambrzycka, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicole Seminara Zambrzycka, MD is a dermatologist in Cornelius, NC. She currently practices at Piedmont Plastic Surgery and Dermatology Cornelius and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Seminara Zambrzycka is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Piedmont Plastic Surgery and Dermatology Cornelius19900 W Catawba Ave Ste B, Cornelius, NC 28031 Directions (877) 825-6894
-
2
Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology7476 Waterside Loop Rd Ste 600, Denver, NC 28037 Directions (704) 601-4381Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Nicole Seminara Zambrzycka, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1437441003
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Seminara Zambrzycka?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seminara Zambrzycka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seminara Zambrzycka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seminara Zambrzycka has seen patients for Excessive Sweating, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seminara Zambrzycka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Seminara Zambrzycka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seminara Zambrzycka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seminara Zambrzycka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seminara Zambrzycka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.