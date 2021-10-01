See All Plastic Surgeons in Robbinsville, NJ
Dr. Nicole Schrader, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (30)
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicole Schrader, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Robbinsville, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Med Faculty Georg August University Gottingen and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Princeton Medical Center.

Dr. Schrader works at Becker Nose & Sinus Center LLC in Robbinsville, NJ with other offices in Princeton, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Becker ENT Center
    1 Union St Ste 206, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 279-0009
    Penn Medicine Becker Ent & Allergy Bunn Drive
    256 Bunn Dr Ste A, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 430-9200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Princeton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Ear Ache
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Ear Ache

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 01, 2021
    All I can say about Dr. Schrader and her Staff can be summed up in two words "TOTALLY EXCELLENCE". Her staff is very Friendly and Professional with winning personalities. Just the other day I had my brows done by one of her team members Kylie. She made my experience painless and very comfortable. If you want a stress free upgrade, and we all need that touch up here and there every now and then, that's the place to go. Trust Me....
    Rev. Dr. Roberta M. Heck, www.robertaheckministrie — Oct 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nicole Schrader, MD
    About Dr. Nicole Schrader, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, German and Russian
    • 1215058128
    Education & Certifications

    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    • St Vincents Ny Med College
    • Med Faculty Georg August University Gottingen
    • Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
