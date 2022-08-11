Dr. Nicole Schmidt, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Schmidt, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicole Schmidt, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Schmidt works at
Locations
-
1
Plaza Health Dentistry9420 WATSON RD, Saint Louis, MO 63126 Directions (314) 673-8179Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
They always do a great job.
About Dr. Nicole Schmidt, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1144347600
Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmidt accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schmidt using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmidt works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
