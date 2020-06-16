Dr. Saur has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicole Saur, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicole Saur, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Locations
Penn Medicine Washington Square800 Walnut St Fl 20, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 829-5333
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Saur provided excellent care and I would recommend her highly
About Dr. Nicole Saur, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1902033145
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
