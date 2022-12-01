Dr. Nicole Sandover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Sandover, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicole Sandover, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Sandover works at
Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Tribeca40 Worth St, New York, NY 10013 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sandover is always thorough with her exams and explains and addresses concerns with patience. We feel very fortunate to have her as our child's pediatrician.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandover has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandover accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.