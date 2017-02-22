See All Podiatric Surgeons in Lake Worth, FL
Dr. Nicole Roth, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nicole Roth, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Kent State University School Of Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. Roth works at JFK Medical Center in Lake Worth, FL with other offices in Boulder, CO, Atlantis, FL, Boynton Beach, FL and Wellington, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Jfk Medical Center
    5301 S Congress Ave, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 548-1273
  2. 2
    Foot and Ankle Care of Boulder County
    1400 28th St Ste 2, Boulder, CO 80303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 449-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County - JFK
    180 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 100, Atlantis, FL 33462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 967-6500
  4. 4
    Palm Beach Diabetes & Endocrine Spec
    6056 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 245, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 967-6500
  5. 5
    Wellington Office
    1035 S State Road 7 Ste 119, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 967-6500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arch Disorders Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tarsal Carpal Coalition Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 22, 2017
    I had visited 3 other area docs with out resolution to my issue prior to seeing Dr. Roth. She was well informed and familiar with my condition. I received an explanation to the cause and a plan was facilitated. I am not 3 weeks into recovery and doing great. Very friendly staff, that made me feel comfortable thruout the process. Highly recommended.
    James in Fl — Feb 22, 2017
    About Dr. Nicole Roth, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770879413
    Education & Certifications

    • JFK Medical Center
    • Kent State University School Of Podiatric Medicine
    • YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicole Roth, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

