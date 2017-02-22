Overview

Dr. Nicole Roth, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Kent State University School Of Podiatric Medicine.



Dr. Roth works at JFK Medical Center in Lake Worth, FL with other offices in Boulder, CO, Atlantis, FL, Boynton Beach, FL and Wellington, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.