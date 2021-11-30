See All Dermatologists in Metairie, LA
Dr. Nicole Rogers, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Dr. Nicole Rogers, MD is a Dermatologist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.

Dr. Rogers works at Hair Restoration of the South LLC in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss and Telogen Effluvium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hair Restoration of the South LLC
    3100 Galleria Dr Ste 201, Metairie, LA 70001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 315-4247

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hair Loss
Telogen Effluvium
Lichen Planus
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 30, 2021
    AWFUL DOCTOR!!!! Does not listen or answer questions. When asked about severe reactions to prescribed medicines, states that she has 15 other things going on and can't give patient the time/attention they deserve (likely so she can research something she is clueless about). After prescribing medicine (and prescription not showing at pharmacy), tells nurse that it was not in her notes and never prescribed. Horribly disorganized office, she may or may not return calls after telling patient to call.
    William Eddins — Nov 30, 2021
    About Dr. Nicole Rogers, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1669506630
    Education & Certifications

    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicole Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rogers works at Hair Restoration of the South LLC in Metairie, LA. View the full address on Dr. Rogers’s profile.

    Dr. Rogers has seen patients for Hair Loss and Telogen Effluvium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

