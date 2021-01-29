Dr. Riedy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicole Riedy, DO
Dr. Nicole Riedy, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 1835 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 634-5410
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
This is a review of Dr. Nicole Riedy and not the staff, office or physical setting where she works. She is my Primary for several years now after my older “country doctor” retired. I understand how the profession has changed and is influenced by the internet and public review process. I am over 70 and if I have to wait a bit… I am grateful… because I understand that she is attending and concerned about another person and will extend that thoughtfulness and courtesy to me. She is openly honest and straightforward sincere. She understands the uniqueness of individual biology placed over the templates “normal test results” and “routine diagnosis”. There is always a choice and never a mandate. Given the current medical madness with COVID issues, I am so very grateful to have a Primary that is approachable, professionally informed and genuinely concerned for my well being.
- English
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Riedy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Riedy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riedy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.