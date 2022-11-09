Overview

Dr. Nicole Phillips, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from The University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine|University Of Chicago-Pritzker - 2012 and is affiliated with Lakeland Hospital Watervliet, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.



Dr. Phillips works at Stonegate Plastic Surgery in Saint Joseph, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.