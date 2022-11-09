Dr. Nicole Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Phillips, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicole Phillips, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from The University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine|University Of Chicago-Pritzker - 2012 and is affiliated with Lakeland Hospital Watervliet, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.
Locations
Stonegate Plastic Surgery3901 Stonegate Park Ste 500, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I will recommend Dr. Nikki Phillips to everyone I know. She is a highly skilled surgeon who listened carefully to my needs and answered all my questions honestly. Dr. Nikki performed a breast reduction surgery on me and I could not be more pleased with the results. I wanted a "Board Certified" female surgeon because I thought she could better relate to what my daily struggles actually were. It was easy for me to put trust in her when I felt like she was putting passion, care, and detail into her work. Dr. Nikki has truly changed my life. Corewell Health is lucky to have such a talented surgeon on their team.
About Dr. Nicole Phillips, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pacific Private Hospital - 2020
- Harvard Plastic Surgery Residency Program - 2018
- The University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine|University Of Chicago-Pritzker - 2012
- Plastic Surgery
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
