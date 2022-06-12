Dr. Nicole Petchenik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petchenik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Petchenik, MD
Dr. Nicole Petchenik, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Arbor Obstetrics and Gynecology PC4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd Ste 370, Atlanta, GA 30341 Directions (770) 399-5055
- Northside Hospital
I had to wait 15 min. to see her. She was worth the wait. Listens to my issues, gave full explanation. Did not rush me. Took really good care of me. I love her. She is my doctor.
About Dr. Nicole Petchenik, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- University Of Louisville
- Medical College of Georgia
- Emory Univ
Dr. Petchenik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petchenik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petchenik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Petchenik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petchenik.
