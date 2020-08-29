Dr. Nicole Palekar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palekar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Palekar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicole Palekar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Parkland, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Dr. Palekar works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Coral Springs5701 N University Dr Fl 2, Parkland, FL 33067 Directions (954) 659-5124
-
2
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000
-
3
Cleveland Clinic Florida - Parkland7857 N University Dr, Parkland, FL 33067 Directions (954) 518-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Palekar is absolutely fantastic. My first appointment with her was a video appointment. She took her time to listen, reassure me and offer guidance. All done with a smile and kindness. When it came to my outpatient procedure, I felt very comfortable and safe in her and her staff’s hands at the Coral Springs Cleveland clinic location. I can highly recommend her for any GI related issues. Thank you, Dr. Palekar.
About Dr. Nicole Palekar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1568440782
Education & Certifications
- Us Air Force Med Ctr/wilford Hall
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Miami
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palekar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palekar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palekar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palekar works at
Dr. Palekar has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palekar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Palekar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palekar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palekar, there are benefits to both methods.