Dr. Nicole Palekar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Parkland, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Palekar works at Cleveland Clinic Coral Springs in Parkland, FL with other offices in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.