Dr. Nicole Owens, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicole Owens, MD is a dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. Dr. Owens completed a residency at Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine. She currently practices at Dermatology Specialist of San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Owens is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Specialist of San Antonio
    2520 Broadway St Ste 202, San Antonio, TX 78215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 541-4884
  2. 2
    Medina Healthcare System, Specialty Clinic #2
    3100 Avenue E, Hondo, TX 78861 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 541-4884
  3. 3
    I Wear By Saec
    256 Medical Dr, Jourdanton, TX 78026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 541-4884
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Dry Skin
Lipomas
Itchy Skin
Dry Skin
Lipomas

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Adverse Drug Reactions Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Bullous Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Treatment of Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Health Net
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • Oscar Insurance Corporation
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Nicole Owens, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 30 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1154312080
Education & Certifications

  • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
  • Walter Reed Army Med Center
  • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
  • Duke University
  • Dermatology
  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Medina Regional Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital South

Patient Satisfaction

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nicole Owens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Owens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Owens has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dry Skin and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Owens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owens.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

