Dr. Nicole Owens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicole Owens, MD is a dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. Dr. Owens completed a residency at Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine. She currently practices at Dermatology Specialist of San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Owens is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Dermatology Specialist of San Antonio2520 Broadway St Ste 202, San Antonio, TX 78215 Directions (210) 541-4884
Medina Healthcare System, Specialty Clinic #23100 Avenue E, Hondo, TX 78861 Directions (210) 541-4884
I Wear By Saec256 Medical Dr, Jourdanton, TX 78026 Directions (210) 541-4884Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Nicole Owens, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1154312080
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Duke University
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Baptist Medical Center
- Medina Regional Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital South
Patient Satisfaction
