Dr. Nicole Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Nicole Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicole Nguyen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine & Surgery|University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine & Surgery.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
-
1
Gateway Women's Health12395 El Camino Real Ste 117, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 613-8949
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
Dr. Nguyen delivered both my boys 4 years apart and both experiences were absolutely perfect. She listens, is very reassuring, and everything seems “easy” for her. She’s not the smiliest but she’s most definitely a wonderful doctor. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Nicole Nguyen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1922183250
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine & Surgery|University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp; Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
