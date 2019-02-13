Overview

Dr. Nicole Mueller, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Granbury, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with Glen Rose Medical Center.



Dr. Mueller works at North Texas Retina Consultants in Granbury, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.