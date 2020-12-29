Dr. Nicole Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicole Miller, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Locations
Vanderbilt University Transplant Center1161 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-2880
Harris Teeter LLC6002 Highway 100, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (888) 507-8663
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
From my first exam, to my surgery, to my post op visit, Dr Nicole Miller was very friendly, professional and answered every question I asked. She made me feel comfortable having this surgery. I would give her 100 stars if I could. I will recommend Dr Miller to anyone who needs prostate surgery.
About Dr. Nicole Miller, MD
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
