Dr. Nicole Meschbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meschbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Meschbach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicole Meschbach, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 272 Hospital Rd Fl 3, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (740) 779-4598
-
2
Carepoint East Spine Center543 Taylor Ave, Columbus, OH 43203 Directions (614) 293-2663
-
3
Osu East Physician Services181 Taylor Ave, Columbus, OH 43203 Directions (614) 293-2663
-
4
Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center410 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 293-6194
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meschbach?
Dr Meschbach did a posterior hip replacement in 2019 and a total knee replacement in 2020 for me. For the hip I was up and walking within days with a cane and no pain pills within 4 days. Hip surgery was easier to recover from than knee, but more restrictions were required with the hip. All of this was explained in great detail before and after surgery. Dr. M told me before the knee surgery that the recovery would be more difficult, and I appreciated her honesty! Dr M and her staff answered every question I had before and after each surgery. She listened to questions, she is extremely compassionate and very skilled at what she does! The care and friendliness from OSU East hospital from check-in to PT to all the nurses and PCA’s along with her staff with office visits are awesome. I would highly recommend Dr Meschbach for hip and knee replacements!
About Dr. Nicole Meschbach, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1780947903
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meschbach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meschbach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meschbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meschbach has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meschbach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Meschbach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meschbach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meschbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meschbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.