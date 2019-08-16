Dr. Massie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicole Massie, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Harper University Hospital.
Dr. Massie works at
Uhc Health Center4201 Saint Antoine St Ste 7A, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 822-9801
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
DR Massie is very concern about her patients. She is a wonderful doctor and she spends time with her patient.
About Dr. Nicole Massie, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1255536926
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Massie accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Massie works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Massie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.