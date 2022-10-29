Dr. Nicole Mashni is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mashni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Mashni
Overview
Dr. Nicole Mashni is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY.
Dr. Mashni works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care2108 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care830 Rose St Ste 304, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable, listens carefully and is extremely helpful with all health concerns. I highly recommend Dr Mashni!
About Dr. Nicole Mashni
- Internal Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mashni has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mashni using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mashni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mashni works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mashni. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mashni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mashni, there are benefits to both methods.