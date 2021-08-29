Dr. Nicole Lopez-Seminario, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez-Seminario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Lopez-Seminario, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicole Lopez-Seminario, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Locations
Associates in Womens Health Care2 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 205, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 773-8711
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lopez-Seminario has been working with my husband who has epilepsy. She is through, insightful and has been a pleasure to work with for the last couple of years.
About Dr. Nicole Lopez-Seminario, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez-Seminario has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez-Seminario accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez-Seminario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez-Seminario has seen patients for Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez-Seminario on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lopez-Seminario speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez-Seminario. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez-Seminario.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez-Seminario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez-Seminario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.