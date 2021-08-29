Overview

Dr. Nicole Lopez-Seminario, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Lopez-Seminario works at Sutter Medical Foundation in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.