Dr. Nicole Long, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicole Long, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center and Johnston Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Long works at
Locations
1
Jeffrey R Looney MD320 Bristol West Blvd Ste 2C, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 844-1399
2
Holston Medical Group-abingdon Primary Care Pllc631 Campus Dr, Abingdon, VA 24210 Directions (276) 676-3870
3
Seasons At Kingsport105 W Stone Dr Ste 5D, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 247-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Johnston Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Long is very attentive and really puts you at ease. She is very easy to talk to and delivers information in a way that is very easy to understand. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Nicole Long, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1962609289
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
