Overview

Dr. Nicole Liebentritt, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center, Chi Health Midlands, Nebraska Spine Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.



Dr. Liebentritt works at Methodist Physicians Clinic in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.