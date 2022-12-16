Dr. Nicole Liebentritt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liebentritt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Liebentritt, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicole Liebentritt, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center, Chi Health Midlands, Nebraska Spine Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.
Locations
Methodist Physicians Clinic (Neurology)10020 Nicholas St Ste 202, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 393-2023
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Medical Center
- Chi Health Midlands
- Nebraska Spine Hospital
- The Nebraska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Liebentritt a few years ago regarding spinal pain that my orthopedic surgeon basically put off. She keyed in after the MRI that the other doctor would not “respect “. Currently seeing her regarding balance, weakness, and numbness in my feet. Waiting on results of the recent MRI of my brain. I have total trust in her. She is polite and is a good listener.
About Dr. Nicole Liebentritt, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Chadron St. College
- Neurology
