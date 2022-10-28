See All Ophthalmologists in Henrico, VA
Dr. Nicole Langelier, MD

Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (65)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicole Langelier, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Henrico, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Langelier works at Virginia Eye Institute in Henrico, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Short Pump/Town Center West
    12018 W Broad St Ste 100, Henrico, VA 23233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 287-4200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ectropion of Eyelid
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyebrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Tumor Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbit Tumor Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigmentation Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Thyroid Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 28, 2022
    Dr Langelier performed Lid Lift surgery to my left eye because the lid had drooped and was causing loss of some sight. The surgery went exactly as she had described. I noticed an increase in light and my sight is better. It has been one week and it is hard to tell I had surgery, except for the fact that my left eye opens the same as my right. The staff at the surgery center kept my husband informed during the procedure, which he greatly appreciated. I was a little nervous but upon reaching the center and everyone taking care of me, I relaxed and knew I was in good hands. A+++ to everyone involved. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND DR LANGELIER AND HER CARING STAFF!!
    Fran Brooks — Oct 28, 2022
    About Dr. Nicole Langelier, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689964488
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicole Langelier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langelier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Langelier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Langelier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Langelier works at Virginia Eye Institute in Henrico, VA. View the full address on Dr. Langelier’s profile.

    Dr. Langelier has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Langelier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Langelier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langelier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Langelier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Langelier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
