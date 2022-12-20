Dr. Nicole Lanatra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanatra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Lanatra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicole Lanatra, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.
Locations
CareMount Medical, P.C., Mount Kisco, NY400 E Main St, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 242-2991
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-1050
Adult Medical Oncology Hematology Group LLC39 Sycamore Ave, Little Silver, NJ 07739 Directions (732) 576-8610
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Westchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lanatra is a highly capable physician who cares about her patients. She took the time to do and repeat the important blood work discovering that I have a rare genetic predisposition to clotting events. This knowledge is powerful since other family members could also be affected. She is hands down the best doctor I have ever interacted with- highly recommended.
About Dr. Nicole Lanatra, MD
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1538359393
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Internal Medicine and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lanatra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lanatra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lanatra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lanatra has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Stomach Cancer and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lanatra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanatra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanatra.
