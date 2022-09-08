Overview

Dr. Nicole Lamanna, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center



Dr. Lamanna works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Leukemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Purpura along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.