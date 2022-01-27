Dr. Nicole Laird, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laird is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Laird, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nicole Laird, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe.
Pecan Tree Pediatrics1005 W Ralph Hall Pkwy Ste 135, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 772-3100
Pecan Tree Pediatrics PA3360 W FM 544 Ste 910, Wylie, TX 75098 Directions (972) 429-4800
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
My 4 and 2 year boys sees Dr Lair she is amazing and always available.
- Pediatrics
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1528383908
- Children's Medical Center Dallas / UT Southwestern
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Baylor University
- Pediatrics
