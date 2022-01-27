Overview

Dr. Nicole Laird, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe.



Dr. Laird works at PECAN TREE PEDIATRICS in Rockwall, TX with other offices in Wylie, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.