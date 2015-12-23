See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Nicole Kummer, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.5 (10)
Call for new patient details
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nicole Kummer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from YALE NEW HAVEN HOSPITAL / DEPARTMENT OF FOOD AND NUTRITION.

Dr. Kummer works at Cristi A. Soiya LPC LISAC NCC in Scottsdale, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Medical Legal Services Inc.
    8426 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 860-4792
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
Female Infertility
Endometriosis
Infertility Evaluation
Female Infertility
Endometriosis

Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 23, 2015
    She treated our daughter who had a very unusual condition regarding her ovaries and prior surgery. Dr. Kummer was not merely smart, conscientious, willing to consult with numerous other doctors before giving advice but she was extremely caring, empathetic and available for two extremely worried parents. We've had experience with hundreds of doctors due to our daughter's condition and Dr. Kummer ranks among the very best. Thank you, Dr. Kummer for helping us in a time of such need.
    New Milford, CT — Dec 23, 2015
    About Dr. Nicole Kummer, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1548431604
    Education & Certifications

    • YALE NEW HAVEN HOSPITAL / DEPARTMENT OF FOOD AND NUTRITION
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kummer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kummer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kummer works at Cristi A. Soiya LPC LISAC NCC in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Kummer’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kummer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kummer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kummer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kummer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

