Dr. Kummer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicole Kummer, MD
Dr. Nicole Kummer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from YALE NEW HAVEN HOSPITAL / DEPARTMENT OF FOOD AND NUTRITION.
Phoenix Medical Legal Services Inc.8426 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 860-4792Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday10:00am - 7:00pmSaturday10:00am - 7:00pmSunday10:00am - 7:00pm
She treated our daughter who had a very unusual condition regarding her ovaries and prior surgery. Dr. Kummer was not merely smart, conscientious, willing to consult with numerous other doctors before giving advice but she was extremely caring, empathetic and available for two extremely worried parents. We've had experience with hundreds of doctors due to our daughter's condition and Dr. Kummer ranks among the very best. Thank you, Dr. Kummer for helping us in a time of such need.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- YALE NEW HAVEN HOSPITAL / DEPARTMENT OF FOOD AND NUTRITION
